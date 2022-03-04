Volkswagen India sells 4,028 cars in Feb 2022: Registers 84% YoY growth

Volkswagen India has registered strong sales performance with an 84 per cent YoY growth in February 2022. This German car manufacturer managed to sell 4,028 units in India last month.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of February 2022. Last month, the Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer registered a strong sales performance with a growth of 84 per cent YoY growth in February 2022 (vs. February 2021). In February 2022, the company sold 4,028 cars while in the same period last year, Volkswagen India managed to sell 2,186 units only.

According to the company, its outstanding sales performance registered in February 2022 can be attributed to the overwhelming response received on the Taigun and the continuous efforts by the brand towards enhancing customer experience. With 4,028 units sold in February 2022, this is VW India’s strongest performance in the last four years. Volkswagen believes that the positive momentum will be further heightened with the upcoming Virtus that is scheduled for its world premiere in India on March 8, 2022.

Commenting on the sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance witnessed in Feb’22 is a testament to the right product strategy developed for the Indian market. It is the love and endorsement by customers for Volkswagen products such as the Taigun that has driven this strong result. We are confident the soon to be unveiled Volkswagen Virtus will receive a similar appreciation and acceptance by our customers.”

“As brand Volkswagen, it is our constant endeavour to provide the aspirational Indian customers world-class German-engineered products, an affordable ownership experience and to be accessible through our wide network and mobility solution offerings. With the Volkswagen Virtus, the brand is set to invigorate the premium midsize sedan segment,” the company said in an official press statement. The new Volkswagen Virtus will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

