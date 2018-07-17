Volkswagen India questioned again by NGT over diesel car recall: Here’s the big issue

German automaker, Volkswagen is facing some fresh issues with the Supreme Court appointed National Green Tribunal has once again pulled up the carmaker and has asked the company to explain the reasons on why it did not complete the recalling of 3.23 lakh cars and also warned of penal action. Globally, Volkswagen has faced some tough actions from big monetary fines to even arrests of top officials including CEO and top officials being arrested and facing jail time.

The green panel noted that the company has recalled only 64 per cent of cars as undertaken by it and 36 per cent of the polluting vehicles were still on roads. The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the automobile company to reply why penal action should not be taken against it for not taking action as per its undertaking.

"The manufacturers are also directed to file the latest status report about the proceedings taken against them in other countries and explain reasons for not recalling the entire vehicles and why penal action be not taken. Based on further affidavits, the tribunal may have to determine the nature of directions which may need to be issued," the bench also comprising Justice R S Rathore said as per a PTI report.

NGT further said that all parties involved including Volkswagen to he handed over a copy of ARAI's 2015 ground report on emission tests conducted on Volkswagen diesel cars. The tribunal had earlier asked ARAI to explain details of tests carried out on diesel cars produced by Volkswagen Group. The company was found guilty of a cheat or a defeat device that manipulated emission tests by varying the performance of the car. While India was not a big part of the global issue, the company had submitted a roadmap to NGT over the recall of 3.23 lakh vehicles in the country in December 2015.

The Volkswagen cars were found to have the on-road emissions higher by about 2.5 times than the applicable BS-IV norms. The counsel for the car manufacturer had told the NGT that ARAI, which is being consulted on the redesign of the software, had approved it for only 70 per cent of the 3.23 lakh vehicles.

-With Inputs from PTI