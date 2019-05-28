Volkswagen India posts highest improvement in resale value in used car market

Improving by 3-7%, the Volkswagen brand has improved its resale value across its product range, thus, has been awarded the Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019 by Indian Blue Book Residual Value Awards.

The manufacturer stated that the independent analysis conducted by Indian Blue Book (IBB) saw data collected over 8,500 touch points from both wholesale and retail channels from last year. After all the data was collected, the average prices were compared for each model with the numbers collected from the year before. The results of the study showed that Volkswagen products across the range saw an increase of 3-7% in residual value. Volkswagen India’s product line-up consists of the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and the Passat.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that the title reiterates the brand’s commitment to its Indian customers and truly reflects its dedication towards providing a value-for-money proposition. He extended his gratitude towards the jurors for recognising their efforts of making Volkswagen products affordable and accessible in the Indian market.

In 2017, the VW Polo was awarded the Best Residual Value award in the premium hatchback segment. Volkswagen India offers certified pre-owned VW models through 105 Das WeltAuto dealerships across India.

The Volkswagen Group announced a new strategy to gain market share in India with ‘India 2.0’ which will be spearheaded by the sister brand – Skoda with products tailored to the Indian customer and regulation needs. As a part of the strategy, the VW brand will launch the new VW T-Cross in India by 2020 to rival the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Kia compact SUV.