Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced the implementation of its new brand design and logo across all of its 150 dealerships in the country. Following the phase wise approach, Volkswagen has already implemented 30 touchpoints in phase I and plans to complete the remaining touchpoints in a phased-wise manner in the year 2021.

Additionally, as a part of this strategy, the brand will also provide behavioural training to its entire staff, including frontline personnel like salesmen and service advisors, to make them more customer oriented.

The brand will offer prospective and current customers across different age groups, easy access to information about specifications of its cars, pricing, financing, and servicing needs, offline as well as online.

With digitisation at the forefront, Volkswagen also introduced “Sarvottam 2.0” program, with an intent to provide a seamless customer experience that’s digitally enabled, connected, and provides curated solutions to customer’s requirements.

“The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360° customer experience, that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers,” Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said.

The German manufacturer is set to launch the new Taigun compact SUV in India soon. It was unveiled in March this year after the introduction of the concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Taigun is the first made-in-India model in VW’s product lineup.

