Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

Volkswagen is also set to launch the new Taigun compact SUV in India soon. It was unveiled in March this year after the introduction of the concept at the 2020 Auto Expo.

By:July 20, 2021 5:22 PM

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced the implementation of its new brand design and logo across all of its 150 dealerships in the country. Following the phase wise approach, Volkswagen has already implemented 30 touchpoints in phase I and plans to complete the remaining touchpoints in a phased-wise manner in the year 2021.

Additionally, as a part of this strategy, the brand will also provide behavioural training to its entire staff, including frontline personnel like salesmen and service advisors, to make them more customer oriented.

The brand will offer prospective and current customers across different age groups, easy access to information about specifications of its cars, pricing, financing, and servicing needs, offline as well as online.

With digitisation at the forefront, Volkswagen also introduced “Sarvottam 2.0” program, with an intent to provide a seamless customer experience that’s digitally enabled, connected, and provides curated solutions to customer’s requirements.

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun officially revealed: Specs and 15+ key features explained

“The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360° customer experience, that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers,” Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said.

The German manufacturer is set to launch the new Taigun compact SUV in India soon. It was unveiled in March this year after the introduction of the concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Taigun is the first made-in-India model in VW’s product lineup.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!