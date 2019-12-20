Volkswagen India launches doorstep vehicle service: Introduces new Assistance Programme

One of the major factors that play a role in being a successful automaker in India is being able to provide convenient and efficient after-sales service. Volkswagen India has now announced that it has launched its new Volkswagen Assistance Programme which will help them cater to a wider network with immediate service and assistance to customers. As a part of Volkswagen India’s new initiative, customers can avail doorstep services that will include small on-site repairs, breakdown assistance and service jobs.

Volkswagen India has introduced a fleet of service vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with parts and tools that can help customers with immediate services. Customers within a radius of 25kms from the selected service centre can pt for the Volkswagen Assistance Programme and will be able to get their vehicle serviced right at their doorstep. The assistance programme is aimed towards offering VW India customers peace of mind and basic maintenance services without having the hassle to visit a workshop.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we are constantly working towards enhancing our customer experience through various programs. We aim to offer a holistic purchase experience with a special focus on aftersales service initiatives. Volkswagen’s Assistance is our unique program that is specifically curated for customers with a fast-paced life, technologically savvy and prefer convenience at their door-step.”

In its initial phase, the Volkswagen Assistance Program will be available in select areas, available at 60 select dealerships across 45 cities of the current VW India after-sales network.

Recently, Volkswagen India introduced 5-year warranty for all of its diesel-powered variants of the Polo, Ameo, Vento and Tiguan. While as standard VW also offers a 4-year/1,00,000km warranty with 4 years of roadside assistance as standard for the rest of its range of petrol-powered models.