Volkswagen India introduces Wellness Program: Free car check-up, EMI Holiday and more

More than 90 per cent of Volkswagen dealerships and service centres are open for business and during the lockdown, the company has managed to put more than 400 stranded cars back on the road.

By:Published: June 10, 2020 12:46 PM

Volkswagen-Vento-660

Volkswagen India is slowly restarting operations. The brand has got more than 90 per cent of its sales and services across the country, operational. The company says that during the lockdown, it has fixed more than 400 cars through its Assistance program. These cars had either broken down or needed minor repairs to be road-worthy. It’s 137 sales and service touchpoints (116) have been integrated into the online booking program. Volkswagen has confirmed that the number of online inquiries have gone up significantly. Moreover, customers can now get their cars sanitised by Volkswagen. The German carmaker says that they have introduced Ozone vehicle disinfectant treatment and anti-microbial cleaning. These not only disinfect the car from bad odour but also will safeguard against germs. Given the zones that are operational, Volkswagen is also enticing customers by offering them some great deals. These are listed below.

The 103 Volkswagen workshops that are functional at present are giving a free 10-point car check-up. This one is much needed as many of the cars might have stayed inactive during the two long months of lockdown. Free pick and drop for customer cars too are being provided. For the COVID-19 warriors, Volkswagen dealerships are offering a 3-month EMI Holiday scheme on the purchase of a Volkswagen Polo or Vento model. Interest rates as low as eight per cent are being given out on the car purchase for these warriors. These benefits can be availed till the end of this month from authorised VW dealers.

Volkswagen has already launched two CBUs this year. They are the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Tiguan AllSpace. Reports claim that the Volkswagen T-Roc is sold out for this year. Based on demand, the brand might even start locally assembling the car, thereby bringing in a more effective price point. Currently, the car is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh.

