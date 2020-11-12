Volkswagen India introduces industry-first extended battery warranty: Vento, Polo eligible

This initiative by Volkswagen will help customers to make battery claims directly at the service centre and not to the battery OEM. Benefit available to all VW cars sold from September 1, 2018.

By:November 12, 2020 3:57 PM

Volkswagen India has silently rolled out a new scheme for its customers. Volkswagen India has now given its customers a new benefit. Those who had bought the Volkswagen Ameo, Polo, Vento from September 2018 onwards, get extended warranty on their batteries. Internal Combustion Engined car manufacturers usually offer only a 12 month warranty on the battery. If the battery is found faulty or lacking after a year, customers are asked to go to the battery maker directly. Other new Volkswagen cars that are now shipped get this benefit at the factory level. There is no extra cost associated with this. Currently only the electric carmakers give customers the benefit of around 5-8 years warranty on the battery. This move by Volkswagen for ICE engines will definitely spur other carmakers to adopt the same policy. After all, the customers stand to gain with this move.

If the battery malfunctions within the first two years of car purchase, then the owner can go directly to the Volkswagen service centre and claim warranty. Repairs if needed, will also be done. Volkswagen has been introducing many customer-centric incentives lately. Lower EMIs, discounts and all have been incorporated to entice customers. Moreover, the performance of the TSI engines have been appreciated and loved by customers. Moreover, the fact that Volkswagen cars have a much solid build is not lost on the customers. The Polo has been crash tested and it has got four stars.

At present, Volkswagen is looking to introduce more SUVs in the Indian market. The brand is betting big on them to lead its emergence. As it is, it has shunned diesel engines given the corporate policy that is being practised. It’s bigger imported cars like the Volkswagen T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace have been quite well received as well as appreciated. The upcoming Taigun will take on the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and others.

