Volkswagen India inaugurates three new dealerships in Karnataka

Volkswagen India has inaugurated three new touchpoints in Karnataka. The German car manufacturer now has a network of 17 sales and 13 service touchpoints in this South Indian state.

Volkswagen India has announced the expansion of its network in the state of Karnataka with the addition of three new touchpoints. The German carmaker has increased its network strength to 17 sales and 13 service touchpoints in the state. The company’s latest touchpoints are located in Belagavi, Davanagere and Vijayapura.

Volkswagen’s new dealerships in Karnataka:

The newly-inaugurated Volkswagen touchpoints will showcase the company’s India line-up which includes the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan. According to Volkswagen India, the company’s new dealerships will enhance the brand’s accessibility while offering German-engineered products and world-class services to customers in the region.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the inauguration of the these new touchpoints, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the expansion of our network facilities in the State, we are making our German-engineered & safe carlines more accessible to our customers. We look forward to welcoming our customers in the three new facilities and provide them world-class experience and services.”

Shashi Kumar Desai, Managing Director, Kumar Motor Corporation, said, “We are extremely delighted to expand our partnership with Volkswagen in the State of Karnataka with new touchpoints in Belagavi, Davanagere, and Vijayapura. We are confident of offering prospective and existing customers a combination of world-class products & services in Karnataka.”

