Volkswagen India inaugurates new dealership in Perumbavoor

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has strengthened its presence in Kerala with the inauguration of a new touchpoint in Perumbavoor headed by Sabu Johny, Managing Director, EVM Passenger Cars India Private Limited, and supported by a team comprising 30 sales and service employees.

Volkswagen Perumbavoor will showcase three of the brand’s cars, the Volkswagen Taigun, the Volkswagen Virtus; and the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Volkswagen India network currently includes 159 sales and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities.

Commenting on the inauguration of the facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our new Volkswagen touchpoint in Perumbavoor, Kerala, which reflects our commitment to the growing demands of our customers and the evolving landscape of this vibrant city. With its increasing population and rapidly developing infrastructure, Perumbavoor presents a great opportunity for our German-engineered products and services. The Brand strives to provide exceptional customer experiences and we are confident that our new touchpoint will continue to deliver on this promise, offering our customers in Perumbavoor the highest standards of service and care.”

Sabu Johny, Managing Director, EVM Passenger Cars India Private Limited, said, “We are proud to inaugurate our new Volkswagen touchpoint in Perumbavoor, which underscores our unwavering commitment to bringing robust, German-engineered products to the discerning customers of the city. We remain dedicated to providing the highest standards of service and experiences, and our new touchpoint reflects this promise. We look forward to welcoming customers to our state-of-the-art facility, where they can experience the best of innovative technology and engineering by Volkswagen, coupled with exceptional customer service and after-sales support.”