Volkswagen India eyes above-industry growth, flags portfolio gaps as focus areas

Volkswagen India has unveiled an aggressive growth strategy for 2026, targeting an 18–22% expansion through a steady pipeline of quarterly product interventions.

Volkswagen India is targeting growth above industry benchmarks, banking on new product interventions and a sharper premiumisation strategy. Speaking at the debut of the updated Taigun, Nitin Kohli, brand director, Volkswagen India said “Any new model intervention in the industry tends to drive growth of around 18–22%. Our attempt is to do better than this with the products we are bringing in,” the spokesperson said.

The German carmaker has outlined a steady launch pipeline, with plans to introduce one new product every quarter, as part of its broader strategy to scale volumes while retaining a premium positioning. The refreshed Taigun will go on sale later this month.

Premium Pivot

At the same time, the company acknowledged that gaps remain in its portfolio, particularly across SUV segments. “We do recognise that there are gaps in the portfolio. Our approach is to address these in a calibrated manner, based on market requirements and brand positioning.”

Currently, Volkswagen’s India portfolio is anchored by models such as the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus, which have seen steady traction, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The brand has lined-up one new launch every quarter this year which, according to sources, includes the refreshed Virtus and another lot of the fully imported Golf GTI hatchback. Additionally, Volkswagen will introduce an all-new compact SUV, based on the Skoda Kylaq sometime next year, making it the brand’s new entry product.

The company said it continues to expand its footprint, with over 270 touchpoints covering a majority of the addressable market. On the demand front, the automaker noted that the broader passenger vehicle market remains buoyant, supported by strong urban demand and improving traction in smaller towns. While some pressure may emerge in entry-level segments due to macroeconomic factors, Volkswagen said its focus on the premium end of the volume segment insulates it from sharp swings.

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The company is also monitoring global geopolitical developments. While there has been no immediate disruption to operations, sustained increases in input costs may lead to pricing adjustments over time.