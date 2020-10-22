Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Volkswagen confirmed that 45 per cent of its production capacity at the Chakan plant right now is met by the export market. Four new cars that will be made in the next few years will also likely join the export market.

By:Updated: Oct 22, 2020 12:04 PM

We’ve observed that Volkswagen India manages to sell around 1,500 cars or so each month. While for such a big company, it may seems too less a number, VW has been raking up sales with its exports. Volkswagen India has now announced that it has exported five lakh cars so far. The German brand says that despite COVID-19 issues, it has managed to maintain a steady stream of export cars. More than 25,000 cars have been exported so far this year. The milestone car was a Volkswagen Vento in white colour that was sent to Mexico. More than 61 countries are being catered to by Volkswagen India and these regions include South America, Central America, Africa, India – Sub Continent, Southeast Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries & the Caribbean.

The export program for Volkswagen India, now called Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), started in 2010. The company started by exporting the made-in-India Vento to South Africa and in the first run, 65 cars were sent. This export program, company officials confirm, has helped them tide over regional volatility of demand. Volkswagen confirmed that 45 per cent of its production capacity is met by the export market.

SAVWIPL also confirmed that its future MQB-A0 IN products will also be likely exported. Four cars have been earmarked from the lot for future export. A notchback is also expected to be part of this line-up while the rest will be SUVs. SAWVWIPL is going to bring in at least two SUVs next year. One is the Taigun from Volkswagen whereas the other one will be a Skoda derivative. These cars will be on the premium end of things but will be priced at around Seltos prices. There will only be petrol engines on offer with DSG transmissions. These cars are expected to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, as well as others in the same price bracket.

