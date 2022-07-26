Group Landmark-owned Volkswagen dealerships based in Gujarat has entered the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for delivering 165 VW Virtus sedans in a single day.

Group Landmark-owned Volkswagen dealerships in Gujarat has made its way into the Asia Book of Records (ABR) and India Book of Records (IBR) for ‘maximum single model Volkswagen vehicles sold by a dealer in a single day’.

In a ceremony, ABR and IBR officials handed over the certificate for the record to Garima Misra, Managing Director, Group Landmark.

Deliveries of the new Volkswagen Virtus across India commenced last month. On the first day of delivery, 21 June, the company delivered over 165 units of the Volkswagen Virtus sedans across Gujarat.

Garima Misra, Managing Director, Group Landmark, added, “The fact that Group Landmark’s name is now registered in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records is an incredible honour and it is our endeavour to continue offering our customers the best of products and services.”

The new Volkswagen Virtus is available in Dynamic and performance trims, the getting a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine while the latter gets a 1.5-litre unit. Gearbox choices include a manual, AT, and a 7-speed DCT.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge e-SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 55.90 lakh

The 1.0-litre TSI engine makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI motor makes 147 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The latter also gets Active Cylinder Technology to help improve fuel efficiency.

The Volkswagen Virtus competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and VW’s own sibling, the Skoda Slavia in India. The Virtus is available in six colours: Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, and Rising Blue.