Volkswagen India appoints Gurpratap Boparai as Group Head: Affordable, VW & Skoda SUVs coming soon!



German Auto Major, Volkswagen’s India operations have just undergone a change in management, as part of its plan to strengthen its position in India, with the Skoda brand at the spearhead. As part of the exercise, that VW is calling India its 2.0 project. As part of this revised strategy, ŠKODA AUTO India Managing Director (MD) Gurpratap Boparai will also take on the position of MD of the Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (VWIPL) effective from January 1, 2019

As part of their official statement, Volkswagen said, the group's brands will continue operation with Gurpratap Boparai at the helm. The complete restructuring process of the Volkswagen group is likely to happen over the course of next year, as the group awaits regulatory approvals. This follows VW announcing that they will be investing 1 billion Euros in India to support the India 2.0 project which will be driven by the Czech luxury car brand Skoda. The Announcement also outlined, the fact that new Skoda and VW cars in India will use the group MQB modular platform. Skoda Auto will also launch a sub-compact MQB A0 platform by 2020. The statement adds that the VW group is restructuring their management order in India so as to use the existing synergies more efficiently in the development of this important growth market. From January 1, 2019, the group said Pavel Richter, technical director of production in the 'India 2.0' project, will lead production responsibility for the group in India. While Andreas Lauermann will be moving to the Volkswagen Group by end of the year to take on new responsibilities. Speaking on the management rejig in India, ŠKODA AUTO Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Maier said, "India is an important and attractive growth market for us. Our goal is clear: In this highly competitive environment, we aim for a combined Volkswagen and ŠKODA market share of up to 5 per cent by 2025." Maier also said that the MQB AO platform would be the driving force behind their comeback strategy, and will be offering more models now to unlock the Indian market's potential

Speaking about his new position, Skoda Auto Managing Director (MD) Gurpratap Boparai said as a group they are working towards a strong foundation for the implementation of 'India 2.0' and for achieving the groups’ goals in India. He concluded saying that this will be a source for both secure employment, new jobs and a talent pool that will create and launch high-quality attractively positioned vehicles in the market.