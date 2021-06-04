Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

Volkswagen customers across the country can avail of the Monsoon Car Care Service with a 10-point vehicle check-up and offers on parts and accessories from June 1, 2021.

By:June 4, 2021 5:38 PM
Image Credits: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced its Monsoon Car Care Service for its customers. Volkswagen customers across the country can avail of the new service initiative at all authorised VW service facilities from June 1, 2021. Volkswagen recently introduced its TCO after-sales campaign which aims to help cut down on maintenance cost of its vehicles up to 25%. Volkswagen had also announced the extension of warranty and free service packages for customers who may not have been able to avail of the service due to the lockdown with the covid restrictions.

As a part of the special Monsoon Car Care Service initiative, the service will involve VW’s qualified service technicians at its authorised workshops to perform special checks on customer vehicles. It will include a complimentary 10-point monsoon vehicle health check-up, along with inspecting the car for parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. It will also include offers on tires and batteries as well.

Also Read June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

Volkswagen will also offer a complete vehicle sanitisation service for customers to avail themselves during this time. It will include anti-microbial treatments, fumigation, ozone treatments and more. On top of that, Volkswagen will also hold offers on its extended warranty, value-added services and service value packages.

In light of the pandemic situation, Volkswagen suggests that all its facilities in India are regularly sanitised and adhere to the necessary safety norms. The workshops operate under the guidelines of the local government regulations of their respective regions.

Volkswagen recently introduced the mid-spec Polo Comfortline with the 1.0-litre TSI engine and the automatic gearbox option. This model comes with added features over the standard Comfortline model. More details on which can be found here. The German brand is working to introduce its first Make-in-India SUV, the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, as a part of its “SUVW” strategy, it will also introduce the 2021 Tiguan facelift model as well. We expect Volkswagen to make official announcements for both SUVs regarding their launch very soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained