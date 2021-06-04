Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

Volkswagen customers across the country can avail of the Monsoon Car Care Service with a 10-point vehicle check-up and offers on parts and accessories from June 1, 2021.

Image Credits: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced its Monsoon Car Care Service for its customers. Volkswagen customers across the country can avail of the new service initiative at all authorised VW service facilities from June 1, 2021. Volkswagen recently introduced its TCO after-sales campaign which aims to help cut down on maintenance cost of its vehicles up to 25%. Volkswagen had also announced the extension of warranty and free service packages for customers who may not have been able to avail of the service due to the lockdown with the covid restrictions.

As a part of the special Monsoon Car Care Service initiative, the service will involve VW’s qualified service technicians at its authorised workshops to perform special checks on customer vehicles. It will include a complimentary 10-point monsoon vehicle health check-up, along with inspecting the car for parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. It will also include offers on tires and batteries as well.

Volkswagen will also offer a complete vehicle sanitisation service for customers to avail themselves during this time. It will include anti-microbial treatments, fumigation, ozone treatments and more. On top of that, Volkswagen will also hold offers on its extended warranty, value-added services and service value packages.

In light of the pandemic situation, Volkswagen suggests that all its facilities in India are regularly sanitised and adhere to the necessary safety norms. The workshops operate under the guidelines of the local government regulations of their respective regions.

Volkswagen recently introduced the mid-spec Polo Comfortline with the 1.0-litre TSI engine and the automatic gearbox option. This model comes with added features over the standard Comfortline model. More details on which can be found here. The German brand is working to introduce its first Make-in-India SUV, the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, as a part of its “SUVW” strategy, it will also introduce the 2021 Tiguan facelift model as well. We expect Volkswagen to make official announcements for both SUVs regarding their launch very soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.