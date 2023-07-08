Volkswagen India has announced the beginning of a monsoon campaign for its customers. The company will also provide door-step service to customers through the Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Units.

Volkswagen India has announced an annual ‘Monsoon Campaign’ car care service initiative for customers across its 120 service touchpoints in the country. This month-long campaign will begin on July 1 and offer a comprehensive service for customers. The company will also provide attractive offers on Volkswagen loyalty products which include Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages and Value Added Services.

Volkswagen India monsoon campaign:

Under the Monsoon Campaign initiative, Volkswagen customers can avail a complimentary 40-point check-up by trained professionals that examines the vehicle for any existing or possible maintenance and repair services to avoid any potential breakdowns and ensure a comfortable driving experience. The company will also provide door-step service to customers through the Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Units.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “As a responsible Brand, it is our endeavour to offer our customers a smooth, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Accessible service, customer centricity and hassle-free ownership is the core of our initiatives.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “Through the Monsoon Campaign, we aim to reiterate the importance of pre-monsoon maintenance care that is needed to ensure customer and vehicle safety owing to the tough driving conditions that the season brings.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium hybrid MUV launched, prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.