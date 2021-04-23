SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new models at Auto Shanghai

As part of the brand’s ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is expediting electrification in the upcoming years. The foundation of which is the introduction of a new MEB car each year until 2026.

Volkswagen continues to diversify its portfolio in the Chinese market. Six highlight cars – including three world premieres – are being presented at Auto Shanghai (21–28 April 2021). Five of them are SUVs, like the fully-electric ID.6 X and ID.6 CROZZ models. Making their physical world premiere following an online launch just two days before, the ID.6 X and ID.6 CROZZ are the latest members of Volkswagen’s pure-electric ID. family. The brand continues to update and expand its range of ICE cars with the all-new models Teramont and Teramont X, the all-new Golf GTI and, the brand-new Talagon – a large-sized all-rounder SUV.

Volkswagen’s e-offensive takes another step forward with the fully-electric ID.6 – made exclusively for China, and the brand’s flagship SUV for the ID. family. Built on the MEB platform, the roomy ID.6 has a long wheelbase of 2,965 mm and comes with a flexible 6- or 7-seater layout. The 6-seater comes with comfortable Captain’s Chair seats, while the 7-seater is flexible to suit all needs. The powerful, aerodynamic and modern exterior is matched with illuminated front and rear logos that ensure the ID.6 stands out on the road. With two battery options, it claims a range of up to 580 km (China-NEDC).

With the new ID.6 and another new ID. model to be introduced within this year, Volkswagen will further expand its electric offensive in China. Thus, the brand is laying the foundations for at least 50 percent of all cars sold in China being electric by 2030. Volkswagen is gradually increasing its range of MEB cars: By 2023, Volkswagen will have a total of eight ID. models in China, making MEB nationwide there.

Teramont family: new designs and fully connected

SAIC Volkswagen’s Teramont SUV family has now been refreshed with a new design and the latest technologies. Both models feature Volkswagen’s new electronics architecture, which allows for more touch control functions, including for the interior lighting and rear air-conditioning, while a safer driver is provided by the latest advanced driving assist systems, such as Travel Assist.

The full-size 7-seater all-new Teramont has a new front and rear bumper, with new exterior lighting. It is 5,052 mm long, 1,989 mm wide and 1,773 mm high, with a 2,980 mm wheelbase. Its brother, the all-new Teramont X, is now sportier than ever, being equipped with special R-Line styling, such as the special new front with embedded high-gloss black trim, lower spoiler and special rear bumper.

Being 4,917 mm long, 1,989 mm wide and 1,719 mm high, the Teramont X has a 2,980 mm wheelbase. Both models come equipped with either a low-carbon or high-power third generation 2.0-litre turbo-charged engine, offering a maximum output of 186 hp and 220 hp, respectively.

Golf GTI

The eighth generation Golf GTI – from FAW-Volkswagen is now fully-digital and features an even more sporty design. The new exclusive GTI design features matrix LED headlights with follow-up steering and dynamic light control, an exclusive GTI central control panel, an engine start button with pulsing red backlight, a multi-functional leather racing steering wheel, sports suspension, large-sized wheels and more.

With the new MQB Evo platform, the all-new Golf GTI is always connected, being packed with the latest technologies and systems for intuitive usability and a fun, smart drive. The CNS 3.0 infotainment system provides various online add-value services to further enrich customer experience in the digital era. The all-new Golf GTI is equipped with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) featuring driving mode selection, plus a progressive electric power steering system for superior handling. Equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-charged engine, it has maximum output of 162 kW (220 hp) and 350 Nm maximum torque and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds.

Talagon: large-sized SUV

FAW-Volkswagen’s brand-new Talagon is the latest result of Volkswagen’s SUV offensive in China and opens up a new segment, being the perfect fusion of an SUV and MPV. The Talagon is 5,152 mm long, 2,002 mm wide and 1,795 mm high, with a 2,980 mm wheelbase, and has a flexible 6- or 7-seat arrangement.

Based on the MQB Evo platform, it integrates the latest hardware and software that enables a more user-friendly driving experience. The exterior has a modern, unique look thanks to the lighting package, which features illuminated door handles and rails, offset by the illuminated rear logo. The interior features the latest generation Innovision Cockpit and has a free-floating design to add to the spacious feeling.

With different powertrains, the top of the range model is equipped with a 2.5-litre V6 engine, with the latest DQ501 gearbox and 4MOTION, making the Talagon ideal for both city and off-road driving.

Volkswagen’s ACCELERATE strategy: Electric mobility

As part of the brand’s ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is expediting electrification in the upcoming years. The foundation of which is the introduction of a new MEB car each year until 2026. This emphasises the brand’s target of at least 70 percent of cars sold in Europe being electric by 2030; and at least 50 percent in North America and China.

