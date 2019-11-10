Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion to be in production in 2021: This electric SUV is made from residual apple juice

Volkswagen is readying another concept for the Los Angeles Auto Show this November. The Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept is the manufacturer's all-electric SUV based on the same platform as the ID.3 - MEB. The latter has been specifically developed for electric vehicles. Volkswagen says that the Vizzion concept envisions the spacious nature of an SUV along with the aerodynamic manners of a gran turismo car. The MEB, VW says, exploits the possibilities of electric travel with guaranteed higher range, similar performance and a next level of digital networking.

Environment has been taken in to heed with this model. While electricity or the electric power is definitely eco-friendly with zero emissions, Volkswagen has also ensured that they have tree-hugging materials. For example, a part of the dashboard is made with residue of apple juice. This behaves like artificial leather. Speaking of which, the upholstery is done with vegan material. A modern-day computer screen is part of the infotainment system and it is all digitised as well as touchscreen.

While there isn't much detail about the battery or the power, what is being discussed is the 530km range. Yes, that's nearly as good as what the ID.3 promises. We should also see a 0-100kmph time of less than 7s with this model whereas the top speed should be around 180kmph. An electric gran turismo with this much capability should definitely be a hit. However, given that pricing as well as infrastructure will be the key, it remains to be seen when the ID Space Vizzion makes it to the European markets. VW says that the model is slated to go to production in 2021. If and when it comes to India, expect a price upwards of Rs 1 crore.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, if you still haven't, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.