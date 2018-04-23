Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak is a 670hp electric racer, that’s faster than a F1 car!

We first heard Volkswagen’s I.D. R Pikes Peak in October, when Volkswagen first announced their ambitions of building a lightweight electric prototype, that’s singular purpose in life is to break the current electric car record at the almost 20 km (19.99) km Pikes Peak track. The current record for what is coming considering the flagship hill-climb event across the globe is 8m 57.118s. To achieve this Volkswagen could have gone two ways, they could’ve calculated down to the tee exactly how much weight, power and aero they would need and then build a car that would comfortably cross that or what Volkswagen has done. Which is overkill, and we can’t help but love it.

the zero-emissions race car develops a combined output of 680 horsepower and a stunning 650 Nm. All of which has been shoved into a vehicle that weighs less than 1,100 kilograms. Making it nothing short of a rocket.

Volkswagen mentions the I.D. R Pikes Peak rockets itself to 100 kph in just 2.25 seconds, putting it ahead of both a Formula One car as well as a Formula E Racer. Although it seems like Pike Peak ID R has it in the bag, as they say, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings. In this case, that day will come on the 24th of June when VW’s new electric track attack weapon will tackle the 19.99-kilometer track, starting at 2,862 meters above the sea level and climbing 1,440 meters on asphalt. Behind the wheel of the I.D. R will be defending Pikes Peak champion, Romain Dumas, who will try to take down the record for the fastest electric car: 8 minutes and 57.118 seconds. This is Volkswagens second attempt at breaking a record at the pike's peak 31 years after a twin-engined, all-wheel-drive Golf failed to finish the event.