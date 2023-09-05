Volkswagen discontinued the Polo in India last year, after serving the market for more than 11 years.

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-electric ID. GTI concept at the ongoing IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich, Germany. The latest concept prototype is derived from the ID. 2all, which was showcased earlier in March this year.

More significantly, the debut of this all-electric concept coincided with the unveiling of the first Golf GTI, which took place at the IAA in Frankfurt exactly 48 years ago. The ID. concept also provides a concrete insight into how VW will transport the iconic GTI label into an all-electric future.

Volkswagen ID. GTI concept: all-electric Golf or Polo?

In essence, the ID. GTI is a preview to the all-electric Golf which could be launched in the near future. However, in terms of proportions, the ID. GTI concept looks more similar to the Polo. It is based on the new MEB Entry architecture, a smaller derivative of the MEB platform which will underpin future fully-electric and hybrid vehicles.

Visual highlights like sleek LED headlights and taillights, a thin LED stripe across the bonnet line, black and contrasting red inserts and a compact footprint, make it look like a Polo GT

In the past, the GTI badge has been associated with the multiple performance-oriented cars such as Golf GTI, Polo GTI, and Scirocco GTI. The German automaker says with the new fully-electric concept, the ‘I’ in GTI has transformed from “injection” to “intelligent”.

VW claims that it has tuned the drive system, running gear, steering, sound experience and even the simulated shift points on the ID in line with the historical GTI models – such as the Golf GTI I from 1976, the first Golf GTI II 16V from 1986 or the legendary Golf GTI IV ‘25 years of GTI’ from 2001.

Also Read Skoda launches new limited edition variants of Kushaq, Slavia

Volkswagen ID. GTI concept: Styling, specs, debut

Design of the ID.2 GTI Concept looks very familiar to the Polo on sale internationally with an illuminated ‘VW’ logo slapped at centre of its face. Like the Polo, the ID.2 GTI concept gets a low-slung stance of a typical hot hatch accompanied by blacked-out touches on the wheel arches, door sills and front bumper.

Other noticeable sporty highlights include square-shaped quad taillights, a roof spoiler, an aggressive rear diffuser, a full-length light bar up front and GTI badges. Inside its cabin, the ID. GTI concept gets two free-standing screens– a driver’s display and an infotainment system, along with a sporty steering wheel, sports seats, etc.

Volkswagen hasn’t revealed anything regarding the specs of this ID.2 GTI barring the fact that it will be equipped with a 77 kWh battery. Another significant addition will be an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock borrowed from the international-spec Golf.

The company says a production version of the ID.2 GTI concept could make its debut in 2026 before going on sale in other international markets. If this concept is derived into an all-electric Polo, this could pave the way for Polo’s return to the Indian market, although possibilities for the same seem distant.