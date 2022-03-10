Volkswagen ID. Buzz unveiled: Iconic Microbus enters electric era

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the new all-electric ID. Buzz. It brings back the old-school flavor of the T1 Microbus with modern-day technology on board.

The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz is unveiled internationally, and it marks the Microbus’ arrival in the zero tailpipe emission era. The Volkswagen Microbus is one of the iconic nameplates in automotive history. With the reveal of the new ID. Buzz, Volkswagen is trying to revive the same fate, but in a modern and electrified avatar. The move signifies the evolution of the brand with time. VW group’s MEB architecture underpins the ID. Buzz. It is indeed the first-ever scalable large-production-run electric platform.

Nostalgic exterior?

The ID. Buzz intelligently makes use of the original Microbus’ design highlights. The complete design is all-new, but it packs in enough details to remind of the T1 Microbus. To don a modern-day attire, Volkswagen ID. Buzz makes use of all-LED lighting on the front. Slim headlamps come with LED DRLs that further form a front light bar. The VW logo on the front is large, reminiscent of the Microbus. A funky front bumper livens up the nose.

At the rear, tail lamps are super-slim and connected via a light bar. The upright tailgate features a subtle bumper and a rather nice-looking spoiler. The side profile is upright too, and the ID. Buzz will come with 18-inch steel wheels as standard. However, the option of alloy wheels up to 21 inches in diameter will be made available. Talking of dimensions, the ID. Buzz is 4,712 mm long, 1,985 mm wide, and 1,937 mm tall.

Exciting on the inside?

The ID. Buzz’s cabin is designed to maximise utility and comfort with a thorough addition of technology. Multiple seating layouts will be offered on the ID. Buzz. It will be sold with two-row and three-row configurations. The luggage space is rated at 1,121 litres with a 5-seat layout. It comes with a dual-tone colour combination for the interior to uplift the overall ambience. Moreover, the interior is done with environment-friendly materials obtained from recycled plastics.

The cockpit consists of a 10-inch display that looks neat and modern. Moreover, a 12-inch infotainment unit is stacked on the centre portion of the dashboard. The controls for the automatic HVAC units are touch-enabled as well.

The ID. Buzz boasts a long features list. It gets a 10-colour ambient lighting setup as a standard fitment, whereas the 30-colour package remains an optional affair. Other safety aids include adaptive cruise control, park assist, lane-keeping assist, road sign display and more.

Potent powertrain?

The ID. Buzz will use an 81kWh battery pack that sits under the floor. However, only 77kWh of it will power the rear wheels, giving it an electronically-limited top speed of 145 kmph. Volkswagen has kept the driving range under wraps currently, but the ID. Buzz will be capable of DC fast charging wherein the battery can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in only 30 minutes. The brand will also offer a guarantee of 8 years or 1.60 lakh km on the battery.

