Volkswagen ID.7 with 700km range makes global debut

Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan makes global debut. The new ID.7 will go on sale later this year in Europe and China.

Volkswagen has debuted its latest electric flagship sedan, the all-new ID.7. The new ID.7 will be available in two trims — Pro & Pro S, and the former will be available with a 77 kWh battery pack and offer a WLTP range of 615km, while the latter gets a larger 86 kWh battery pack that offers a WLTP range of 700km.

One of the biggest differences between the two, apart from the battery pack and range is that the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S is compatible with a 200 kW DC fast charger. Both models of the Volkswagen ID.7 produce the same power — 282bhp.

In terms of dimensions, the new all-electric Volkswagen ID.7 measures 4,961mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,966mm, while offering a low drag coefficient of 0.23, much lower than the Kia EV6. The ID.7 features sleek headlights, air intakes on either side of the bumper, and a prominent shoulder line, giving the sedan a sporty look. Also, the large alloy wheels fill in well.

Inside, the ID.7 electric sedan gets a large 15.0-inch infotainment system with a host of features, an augmented head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, 14-way power-adjustable seats with massage function, voice assist, adaptive cruise control, and much more.

The new Volkswagen ID.7 will go on sale in Europe and China later this year, followed by other global markets. Volkswagen has not announced the pricing of the ID.7 yet but will start manufacturing the car in its facility in Germany later this year.