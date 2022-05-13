Volkswagen ID.5 scores maximum points in Euro NCAP driver assistance test

The many sensor-based assistance systems make the ID.5 a safe car to drive. These technologies have been calibrated to work with the driving preferences and safety of all on the road.

Volkswagen’s electric SUV coupe, ID.5 has scored 4 out of 4 points in the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) driver assistance test. This is the maximum score a vehicle can achieve in the testing. With the “Driver Assistance Test”, Euro NCAP has expanded its test scheme beyond the classic crash test and introduced a structured evaluation and classification system in the area of comfort and assistance systems. In fact, the ID.5 had previously been awarded the top rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety test.

The new and additional test procedures in the area of vehicle assistance include a couple of critical motorway driving scenarios, such as typical cut-in and cut-out scenarios, testing the system’s efficiency in supporting the driver to avoid accidents. The “Assistance Competence”- test, assesses driver engagement, meaning how driver and system work together and how the system ensures that the driver remains engaged in the driving task. The “Safety Backup”- test evaluates the vehicle’s performance in avoiding collisions and mitigating the potentially incurred consequences of an accident.

In its assessment, Euro NCAP emphasizes, “The VW ID.5 provides very good Vehicle Assistance with a similar level of Driver Engagement. Combined with excellent safety back-up, the system, overall, offers Very Good highway assistance.”

In the ID.5, Volkswagen has implemented fully connected assistance systems like the optional “Travel Assist with swarm data”. Within the limits of the system, it can actively keep the vehicle in lane and maintain both the distance to the vehicle in front and the maximum speed set by the driver. Among other things, the system uses the Adaptive Lane Guidance function which actively keeps the vehicle in the middle of the lane. However, “Travel Assist with swarm data” is able to adapt to the driving style and can also keep the vehicle on the right or left-hand side of the lane.

Provided that the sensors detect no vehicle in the car’s surroundings and that the capacitive steering wheel recognizes the driver’s hands the vehicle then automatically initiates the overtaking manoeuvre and changes lanes. The driver can intervene and take over the control of the car at any time.

The assistant also is equipped with predictive speed control and cornering assistance. ID.5’s speed can be adjusted to the applicable speed limits and the course of the road (curves, roundabouts, etc.). Given that anonymised swarm data from other Volkswagen is available, the new “Travel Assist with swarm data” can also provide support on roads with only one lane marking, – for example on country roads without a centre lane marking.

Among the many driver assistance functions tested by Euro NCAP were standard features such as the emergency brake assistant and the lane keep assist systems. In addition, the optional comfort assistants such as Predictive ACC, Side Assist and Emergency Assist were assessed by the safety experts. Furthermore, the car’s clear and intuitive displays, in particular, the augmented reality head-up display does a good job of showing the system status in the driver’s direct line of sight.