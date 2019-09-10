Volkswagen ID.3 unveiled at IAA 2019: Electric hatchback with 550 km range is world’s first carbon neutral EV

Volkswagen's presence at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 underway in Frankfurt was marked by the unveiling of the all-new all-electric ID.3 which also sports the manufacturer's new logo unveiled last night. Like VW's other ID models, the ID.3 is also based on its new MEB platform which has been designed and developed for electric drive systems. Volkswagen says that the ID.3 is the first model to be carbon-neutral on delivery to customers, in terms of sustainable mobility: battery, supply chain, and production as well.

“With the ID.3, Volkswagen is heading towards the future,” explains Klaus Bischoff, Head of Design of the Volkswagen brand, going on to emphasise: “The natural style and absolutely intuitive driver experience demonstrate a new, electric way of thinking.”

Volkswagen calls the interior of the ID.3, Open Space. Thanks to MEB's long wheelbase layout and short overhangs, the space in the cabin has been expanded which VW says is the five-seater ID.3 offers best-in-class cabin space. The electric hatchback gets a newly-designed cockpit which has a centrally positioned, ten-inch touch display for all key information.

The ID.3 boasts of several unique features, one of which is the ID. Light. It supports drivers with an LED strip during navigation and can, for instance, prompt them to brake in the event of any dangers. All controls – including those on the electrically adjustable multifunction steering wheel – are operated using touch functions featuring touch-sensitive buttons.

Only the electric windows and hazard warning lights are still operated using tactile switches. This is also supplemented by voice control. Thanks to App Connect, the ID.3 can be connected with your smartphone within seconds.

At series production launch, the ID.3 will be available with three battery size options – base variant has a usable energy content of 45 kWh and enables an electrically powered range of up to 330 km (WLTP). The entry price for this ID.3 version is under €30,000 (approximately Rs 23.8 lakh).

Alongside this is a battery variant with 58 kW, which enables the ID.3 to achieve a range of up to 420 km (WLTP). The energy content of the largest battery is 77 kWh, and its electric range is up to 550 km (WLTP). Thanks to its fast-charging capability, VW says it is possible to charge the ID.3 sufficiently for a range of around 290 km (WLTP) within 30 minutes, using a charging output of 100 kW.

Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: Volkswagen unveils its new brand logo and future plans

Volkswagen started pre-bookings in Europe for the first model in its new fully-electric ID. family, the ID.3 in May this year. Potential customers can register for an early production slot for the ID.3 at volkswagen.co.uk/id by paying a registration deposit of £750 (approximately Rs 75000).

The ID.3 1ST special edition, which has been specially configured for pre-booking, will be limited to 30,000 vehicles. Volkswagen is equipping the ID.3 1ST with the medium-sized battery option later available for the ID.3 series, which is expected to be most popular.