Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW’s first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin: Subject to local terms and conditions, all the ID.3 models that can be ordered from July 20* are eligible for subsidies in Germany as and also in other European countries.

By:Published: July 14, 2020 3:24 PM

volkswagen id3, electric car

Volkswagen ID.3, the German manufacturer’s first-ever electric car to be based on the MEB platform, is now set to begin retailing starting 20 July. It has now been four weeks since VW began for limited pre-bookers and some three weeks since it delivered 150 ID.3 cars to its employees for stress tests. Customers in several European countries will be able to order the Id.3 in seven pre-configured models and appropriate charging equipment as well.

Life, Style, Business, Family, Tech, and Max – these are six of seven Volkswagen ID.3 models, the delivery for which will begin in October. These are based on the basic ID.3 Pro Performance model with a 58-kWh battery for a range of up to 420 km (WLTP2) with the 150 kW Performance rear-wheel-drive system. It makes a maximum torque of 310 Nm and capable of 0- 60 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Customers will receive a free-of-charge update for the two outstanding digital functions AppConnect and the distance feature of the augmented reality head-up display for the “Tech” and “Max” models in the first quarter of 2021. All models delivered in the first quarter of 2021 will already be equipped with all functions. Each model has a navigation system for range-optimised navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and the “Comfort” telephony function with inductive charging on board.

Also read: Volkswagen’s new robot will find your electric car to charge it: Here’s how

The seventh preconfigured model “Tour” can also be ordered starting 20 July. It is based on the four-seat ProS model that allows for a bigger battery (77 kWh net battery energy content) with a range of up to 550 km (WLTP) and 125kW DC charging.

A milestone product for the Volkswagen Group, every member of this model family will bear the name ID., which represents an independent series of products in the brand portfolio. VW says that like the Beetle pioneered in mobilizing the masses, and the Golf featured innovations in each generation, the ID. will make e-mobility accessible to a wider set of customers.

