Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback with 550 km range to debut in September: VW opens pre-order for the first time

Volkswagen is set to take the wraps off one of its very important cars of all time in September this year. The very first of the ID family will be called ID.3, which will be a Golf-size hatchback with an all-electric powertrain. The ID stands for intelligent design and the number 3 signifies that the ID.3 follows the Beetle and the Golf to introduce the third major chapter of strategic importance for the history of the brand. VW ID.3 will be previewed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Volkswagen has also started pre-booking in Europe for the first model in its new full-electric ID. family, the ID.3. With immediate effect, potential customers can register for an early production slot for the ID.3 at volkswagen.co.uk/id by paying a registration deposit of £750 (approximately Rs 75000).

The ID.3 1ST special edition, which has been specially configured for pre-booking, will be limited to 30,000 vehicles. Volkswagen is equipping the ID.3 1ST with the medium-sized battery option later available for the ID.3 series, which is expected to be most popular.

With the three production battery options, ranges between 330 and up to 550 kilometers in accordance with WLTP will be possible. The pre-booking special edition has a range of 420 km (WLTP). While the base recommended price of the ID.3 series model with the smallest battery version starts at under €30,000 (approximately Rs 24.5 lakh) in Germany (recommended price), the exclusive ID.3 1ST special edition will be available for less than €40,000, before the deduction of the state subsidy in each case.

“With the ID.3, we are starting from the centre, the Volkswagen brand’s core, in which the majority of the models and sales volume can be found. The number 3 also signals expandability into the segments above and below it. We have a lot in the pipeline,” says Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for Sales, Marketing & After Sales, offering a preview of Volkswagen’s e-mobility campaign.

With this campaign, the brand aims for the top spot in the electric field globally by 2025, with more than 20 purely electrically driven models and more than a million vehicles sold annually, all of which being both networked and emission-free.

Every member of this model family will bear the name ID., which represents an independent series of products in the brand portfolio. VW says that like the Beetle pioneered in mobilizing the masses, and the Golf featured innovations in each generation, the ID. will make e-mobility accessible to a wider set of customers.

Following the launch of the ID.3, additional models will roll out, such as those previewed by the concept cars ID. CROZZ, ID. VIZZION and ID. ROOMZZ, and which will in the future also be named with model numbers.