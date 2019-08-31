Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback with 550 km range to debut at Frankfurt Motor Show in September

The latest model in Volkswagen's ID lineup is set to debut at Frankfurt Motor Show where e-mobility will be the key topic at the manufacturer's exhibition stand. Volkswagen ID.3 will be based on the new MEB (modular electric drive matrix) platform, specially designed for applications to electric vehicles. VW also says that this new platform ensures the largest possible interior space. The motor show is due to be held starting 10 September to 22 September.

Volkswagen ID.3 is being hailed as a major chapter of strategic importance for VW just like the Beetle and Golf. Pre-bookings were opened in May this year for the ID.3 1st Edition - an exclusive edition with more equipment limited to 30,000 units. Potential customers can register for an early production slot for the ID.3 at volkswagen.co.uk/id by paying a registration deposit of £750 (approximately Rs 75000).

Volkswagen has equipped the ID.3 1st Edition with the medium-sized battery option which will be later available for the ID.3 series and is expected to be the most popular. The ID.3 has three different battery sizes available - a large battery (77 kWh), a medium-sized battery (58 kWh) and a small battery (45 kWh). A range of between 330 and 550 km (as per WLTP) is possible depending on the battery selection.

While the base recommended price of the ID.3 series model with the smallest battery version starts at under €30,000 (approximately Rs 24.5 lakh) in Germany, the exclusive ID.3 1ST special edition will be available for less than €40,000, before the deduction of the state subsidy in each case.

VW says that a range of approximately 290 km can be recharged in just 30 minutes (at 100 kW charging capacity). Volkswagen will also guarantee the capacity of the ID batteries for eight years or 160,000 km.

The Volkswagen ID.3 will rear-wheel-drive and the motor produces 201 hp. Production of the ID.3 is due to start as planned at the end of 2019. The first vehicles are due to arrive by mid-2020.