Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion Concept proves future motoring will not involve driving!

The Geneva motor show saw Volkswagen -- now keen to leave behind their shady past-- dropping their marred relationship with the diesel as soon as possible. Their headlines at the Geneva motor show from Volkswagen exemplified that commitment with the I.D. range of vehicle breaking cover. The I.D. range which is represented by a hatch, an electric camper van and the halo car for the series, the I.D. Vizzion Sedan Concept. Now, the Vizzion Sedan Concept may still be some time away with VW saying that it is likely to bring the sedan to production in 2023, the rest of the model range will become reality much sooner. Starting with the I.D. Hatch which VW has said will be on the roads by 2020, considering the production timeline has been set for 2019. As of now the ID range marks the cornerstone of VWs commitment of having an all-electric line up as early as 2025.

What makes this range so important is the fact that while most other electric cars have turned out to be ultra expensive versions of their gas-plugging counterparts, VW is planning to make this range available to the public at rates that will match their corresponding ICE driven counterparts. As to whether VW intends to exploit incentives to make this price point reality is yet to be mentioned but either way we assume that given a more realistic option, people might change their mindset towards electric cars. VW say they intend to achieve scale on this range considering that all vehicles from the Hatch to the Buzz and even the Passat footprint Vizzion Sedan will be underpinned by their ultra versatile electric only MEB platform.

The second vehicle that we can expect to make it to reality is the I.D. Buzz, which draws inspiration for a modern electric version of the camper van from the 70s. Matched with future ready interiors, the ID Buzz may not get the same levels of autonomy that the Vizzion gets but will be a more mass-market electric self driven van.

However, the headlines from Geneva was the ultra-future focussed I.D. Vizzion Sedan. Which gets a host of connected technology. Volkswagen does, however, have an idea for what powertrain this flagship electric concept will get including 111-kWh batteries that are capable of a Tesla shaming 665 km in terms of range. Volkswagen also assures us that it will have the equivalent of about 300 hp coming straight out of the two electric motors. One at each axle. The Vizzion Sedan concept according to VW will have the footprint of a Passat with the interiors of the phaeton.

The most integral part of this plan will be the fact that VW get the pricing right if they really want to make electric cars a real option!