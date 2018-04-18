Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak: VWs first all-electric race car unveiled!

As we learn to harness the power of electricity, a new era of motorsport is approaching, and in the spirit of this new era, Volkswagen in its own words is all set to the electrify the crowds with their new I.D. R Pikes Peak being presented to the public on 22 April. This will be Volkswagen’s first ever attempt at building an electric racing car. Up until now, the VW had just released renders of the car that would take on the world’s most famous hill climb event, but now the finished product is going to makes its way to a debut. lightweight construction and aerodynamic perfection contribute to an exciting design, which houses a powerful electric power unit.

The I.D. R Pikes Peak will first take its place under the spotlight of the international media at the racetrack in Alès, France – home of world-class driver Romain Dumas, who will be at the wheel for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb – before the official test programme gets underway just one day later.19.99 kilometres. 1,440 metres in altitude. All in just under nine minutes. Just one attempt. Hardly any crash barriers. Steep slopes falling up to several hundred metres. The event on Pikes Peak, reverently known as the “Race to the Clouds”, starts at 2,862 metres and finishes at 4,302 metres above sea level. For more than 100 years, it has been the most spectacular hill climb in the world of motor racing. Volkswagen took part with an iconic twin-engine Golf in 1987 but came up just short of victory. The goal is now to settle that score by setting a new record for electric cars.

Now, of course, Volkswagen will not be the first electric car that will take on the Pikes Peak with Faraday Future fielding their first car last year although it was not able to set the record that it had set out to.