These new vehicles will be sold under the Scout nameplate with the prototypes being shown next year. The vehicles will be made on a new platform concept.

Over the years, Volkswagen Group has become one of the largest companies in the world. Many famous names in the automotive sphere fall under their umbrella. Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley are some of the companies that are part of the Volkswagen Group. Now, the German auto giant is gearing up to revive an iconic American brand – Scout. Under this new brand, Volkswagen will be selling an all-new electric pickup and SUV in a bid to capture a share of the automotive market in America.

These new vehicles will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the US and will be made for American customers. To achieve this, the Volkswagen group will establish a separate, independent company in the country this year itself. As mentioned earlier, they will be reviving the iconic brand Scout and bringing it into the electric vehicle space. Scout was a two-door SUV, manufactured by International Harvester and was brought in the market to compete with the Jeep.

The first prototypes are to be unveiled next year, and production is scheduled to start in 2026. The electrified Scout brand will be built upon a new technical platform concept which brings new pickup and RUV credibility beyond the existing Volkswagen Group portfolio.

Herbert Diess, CEO Volkswagen AG said, “After Volkswagen’s successful turnaround in the U.S., we are now taking the opportunity to further strengthen our position in one of the most significant growth markets for EVs. Electrification provides a historic opportunity to enter the highly attractive pickup and R-SUV segment as a Group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the U.S. market.”

Volkswagen thinks that launching the R-SUV & pickup segments will play a key role in increasing profitability in the US and achieving the targeted market share of ten per cent.

Arno Antlitz, CFO Volkswagen AG said, “The company we will establish this year will be a separate unit and brand within the Volkswagen Group to be managed independently. This aligns with the new Group steering model – small units that act agilely and have access to our tech platforms to leverage synergies.”