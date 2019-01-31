Volkswagen Group remains dominant in overall 2018 global auto sales: Sells 10.83 million units!

The Volkswagen Group comprises of a number of auto majors such as Lamborghini, Skoda, Audi, Bentley, Porsche and Volkswagen itself, and for the year 2018, the group has again stood out at the leading position in terms of overall global sales. The cumulative international sales figures for the group clocked 10.83 million units which is 0.07 million units more compared to the corresponding year. With the new numbers, the group recorded a year on growth of 0.8 percent. The second in the list is the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance at 10.76 million vehicles for the year 2018 compared to 10.61 million vehicles sold in the previous year, recording a greater 1.4 percent overall growth even after facing serious controversial issues back in November when Carlos Ghosn, ex-Chairman and CEO, Nissan, was arrested on the charges of financial impropriety.

Third in the list is the Toyota group which comprises of brands like Lexus and Daihatsu. The brand sold a total number of 10.59 million units in 2018 jumping from 10.38 million global units sales in 2017. And thus recorded overall growth of close to 2 percent. While the American automotive giant, General Motors, stood at overall 4th position (despite ending its Indian operations in 2017) selling over 8 million units in 2018. Hyundai Group which heads brands such as Kia, managed to grab the fifth position in the list by selling 7.4 million vehicles globally in 2017. Other automakers such as BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Honda were among others to share the space in the top ten most selling auto brands for 2018.

