Volkswagen Group Night 2020 Live: Audi A8L launch, Skoda’s India plan and upcoming cars

India's Volkswagen Group Night Today Live Updates: Volkswagen India is holding its Group Night in the evening today when it is expected to let us in on its India plan, preview upcoming cars and launch the Audi A8L as well. As Skoda has been put in the lead for VW's India operations, there will be significant announcements from the brand. At the event, Porsche and Skoda are expected to showcase upcoming cars, including Skoda's new vehicle based on the localised MQB-A0-IN subcompact platform. This is the first time Volkswagen is holding its Group Night in India. We will be at the venue to bring you details live.

Read More