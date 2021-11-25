Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Volkswagen India is offering free 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) to flood-affected customers in Chennai, Puducherry, and Tirupati. The customers can directly contact Volkswagen's RSA at 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended its service support to flood-affected customers in the South Indian cities of Chennai, Puducherry, and Tirupati. The Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker is offering free Road Side Assistance (RSA) and this RSA service will be available 24X7 at no extra charge till November 30, 2021. The affected customers in Chennai, Puducherry, and Tirupati can contact Volkswagen India’s Road Side Assistance on 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155 for immediate help.

The company in its official press statement said, “Owing to the devastating flood situation witnessed in the three cities (Chennai, Puducherry, Tirupati) of Southern India, Volkswagen India has extended its service initiatives for flood-affected customers. To offer relief to customers who are already affected by this tough situation, Volkswagen India would like to ensure the safety & health of its customers and their vehicle.” 

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen India, safety, convenience and well-being of our customers have always been a top priority for the brand. In these challenging times, it is our endeavor to offer the best possible support to the affected customers together with our dealer partners. We are monitoring the situation closely and our Road Side Assistance service is working 24X7 to ensure the maximum support and resolution is provided to the affected vehicles.” 

In other news, the company has recently increased the prices of the new Volkswagen Taigun mid-size SUV by Rs 4,300 across its variant line-up. Upon launch, the Taigun was priced between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. However, now after the price hike, its prices range between Rs 10.54 lakh – Rs 17.54 lakh, ex-showroom. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

