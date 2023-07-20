Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in North India

Volkswagen India is offering free 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) to flood-affected customers in the north Indian states. Customers can directly contact Volkswagen’s RSA at 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended its service support to flood-affected customers in the north Indian states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. The Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer is offering free 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) to customers at no additional cost till August 31, 2023.

Volkswagen India’s service support for North India:

According to Volkswagen India, along with the 24X7 free Road Side Assistance, standardised support towards repair estimation and parking at dealerships are also being offered to the VW customers. In addition, a detailed and comprehensive service check of the vehicle will be undertaken to ensure flood-related damages are timely repaired.

The company has issued standardised repair guidelines across dealerships to ensure a quick service experience. This special service support is aimed at helping customers resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience. The affected customers can directly contact Volkswagen’s RSA at 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155.

