Volkswagen electric cars to come with Elektrobit HMI infotainment system: What it does and how

Elektrobit, a supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry, has announced that it is providing a development platform for the digital instrument clusters and infotainment devices in Volkswagen’s new generation of electric cars. Elektrobit, a fully owned subsidiary of Continental Automotive, says that with EB GUIDE toolchain, developers at Volkswagen will be able to easily and quickly design complex human-machine interfaces (HMIs).

With its graphical, voice-, touch-, and gesture-based controls, EB GUIDE allows the development of customized user interfaces for different brands from a single source. The software toolkit is among the most feature-rich HMI software solutions in the industry.

“EB GUIDE provides a sophisticated HMI framework and HMI development environment for automotive series production. The 2D and especially the 3D features of EB GUIDE meet all the technological and visual requirements that Volkswagen IVI and cluster user interfaces have,” said Gunnar Wegner, head of HMI Development at Volkswagen.

“One key characteristic of EB GUIDE is that it excellently fits in with the Volkswagen HMI development process. Plug-ins seamlessly integrate with Volkswagen’s skinning and internationalization process. EB’s HMI toolchain is perfectly suited for multi-user editing and HMI integration in our large team of developers. Volkswagen HMI Development takes on high requirements and expectations at every level. The substantial contribution EB GUIDE helps us meet these continuously.”

Furthermore, the brand says that EB GUIDE helps save time and increases the productivity of HMI development teams by consequently applying a model-based approach to the HMI development process including prototyping, specification, implementation, and maintenance.

Instead of developing software, HMI developers design the HMI with EB GUIDE’s desktop tools and execute it with EB GUIDE’s run-time components which are specifically engineered to run on automotive devices. HMI developers can focus on maximizing the user experience. EB GUIDE lets them instantly test their changes on the desktop PC and quickly deploy them to the target device.

According to Elektrobit, EB GUIDE is the only HMI development platform in the market that enables developers to implement intuitive graphical 2D or 3D user interfaces with voice, touch, and gesture control features.