Volkswagen delivers 500 cars in a single day: Here’s how the company achieved this feat

Volkswagen has recently delivered 500 cars in a single day on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The company also offered attractive benefits to customers on the purchase of a brand new Volkswagen carline. The mega delivery programme received an overwhelming response across the region further encouraging the brand to work towards regional market developments. Volkswagen also extended the spirit of festivities by offering attractive exchange & finance benefits along with loyalty bonus to the customers across the product range as applicable.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response received from our customers this festive season. Festivals are all about celebrations and joy, and to keep up with the momentum, we offered attractive benefits to our customers. We welcome our new customers to the Volkswagen family and would like to assure them our world class service experience.”

In other news, Volkswagen has recently launched the new Polo Pace and Vento Sport. The two new models are primarily about aesthetic changes and have not been untouched mechanically. The new Volkswagen Polo Pace and Vento Sport are available at the company's dealerships across India without any change in pricing. The new Volkswagen Polo Pace limited edition comes with new 15-inch Razor Diamond cut alloy wheels. On the other hand, the new Volkswagen Vento Sport limited edition receives glossy black spoilers along with gloss roof foil. Besides, the new Vento Sport now runs on 16-inch Portago alloy wheels.

The company has also discontinued its iconic Beetle and Jetta sedan from the Indian car market. The two cars have been officially taken off from Volkswagen India's website. Some reports suggest that while the stocks of Volkswagen Beetle are over and with production halted, the company does not intends to sell more of this current generation model in India that was launched in 2015. Low demand of Volkswagen Jetta for over a year also led to discontinuation of the sedan from the Indian market.