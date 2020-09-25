Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

The Volkswagen Das WeltAuto centres offer buying, selling or exchange of multi-brand pre-owned cars for a smooth, transparent and safe experience.

By:September 25, 2020 3:33 PM
volkswagen used cars das weltauto

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced the launch of Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres – digitally-integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars – through a virtual inauguration of five outlets in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Thrissur. With this, the brand aims to offer a one-stop solution to buy, sell or exchange certified pre-owned cars by providing customised services. The centres will offer features including professional car evaluation, finance offers, accessory packages and assistance in ownership transfer.

Volkswagen India states the DWA facilities will provide competitively priced used cars, thoroughly checked and certified along with offering genuine accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance and financial support to prospective customers. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a thorough scrutiny basis a comprehensive 160-point checklist and certified post successful completion of an inspection by a third-party inspector.

The brand has enabled digitisation of processes across DWA Excellence Centers for a contactless experience that includes online buying or selling on the DWA website or self-valuation of the car through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app. Volkswagen will introduce 17 DWA Excellence Centers by 2021.

Also read: Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

The company’s aim is to offer customised services, provide customers with peace of mind by making the process of buying, selling, or exchanging pre-owned cars effortless and hassle-free, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said.

The DWA Excellence Center is built on Volkswagen’s 10 pillars ranging from professional consultation and expert advice by DWA Relationship Manager, Road-Side Assistance program, test drive, vehicle customization and service support throughout the ownership period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Volkswagen ID.4 unveiled: 520km range electric SUV India-bound

Volkswagen ID.4 unveiled: 520km range electric SUV India-bound

Honda Cars launches virtual showroom: 360-degree views, interactive features and more

Honda Cars launches virtual showroom: 360-degree views, interactive features and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Differences in variants, price explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Differences in variants, price explained