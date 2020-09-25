Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

The Volkswagen Das WeltAuto centres offer buying, selling or exchange of multi-brand pre-owned cars for a smooth, transparent and safe experience.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced the launch of Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres – digitally-integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars – through a virtual inauguration of five outlets in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Thrissur. With this, the brand aims to offer a one-stop solution to buy, sell or exchange certified pre-owned cars by providing customised services. The centres will offer features including professional car evaluation, finance offers, accessory packages and assistance in ownership transfer.

Volkswagen India states the DWA facilities will provide competitively priced used cars, thoroughly checked and certified along with offering genuine accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance and financial support to prospective customers. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a thorough scrutiny basis a comprehensive 160-point checklist and certified post successful completion of an inspection by a third-party inspector.

The brand has enabled digitisation of processes across DWA Excellence Centers for a contactless experience that includes online buying or selling on the DWA website or self-valuation of the car through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app. Volkswagen will introduce 17 DWA Excellence Centers by 2021.

The company’s aim is to offer customised services, provide customers with peace of mind by making the process of buying, selling, or exchanging pre-owned cars effortless and hassle-free, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said.

The DWA Excellence Center is built on Volkswagen’s 10 pillars ranging from professional consultation and expert advice by DWA Relationship Manager, Road-Side Assistance program, test drive, vehicle customization and service support throughout the ownership period.

