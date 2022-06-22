Volkswagen creates a record of delivering 150 units of Virtus on a single day

The national record has been presented to the company’s dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India.

The newly launched Volkswagen Virtus has created a national record and made it to the ‘India Book of Records’. It has created a record of becoming the only sedan to be delivered to 150 Indian customers in a single day from one dealership. The national record has been presented to the company’s dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India.

The Virtus was launched in India on June 9th, 2022, and along with its launch, the company had also carried out ‘mega delivery programs’ across the country. Till date, its Kerala dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles has managed to deliver over 200 cars.

The newly launched Virtus replaced the Volkswagen Vento sedan in India and competes against other sedans in its segment such as the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna

“We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership. We would like to congratulate our dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. for this notable feat,” said Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The Volkswagen Virtus carries a starting price tag of ₹ 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available at the 152 Volkswagen showrooms in India. This premium midsize sedan is offered in the Dynamic and Performance line variants. It is powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology and is available in 2 engines and 3 transmission options.

The base 1-litre TSI petrol engine produces 113 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a more powerful 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine which produces 148 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of torque. It also comes with “ Active cylinder technology” that can deactivate two of its four cylinders for better fuel economy.