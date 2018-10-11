Volkswagen Connect launched on Polo, Ameo and Vento: Here’s how it will make your ride safer & easier

Volkswagen India today announced the launch of the Volkswagen Connect, the company's intelligent connected vehicle assistance system. Apart from this, the company also introduced a new Lapiz Blue body color for its cars like Polo, Ameo and Vento. Volkswagen Connect is an intelligent, connected vehicle assistant that aims to offer an enhanced connected car experience to the drivers. The interactive ‘Connect’ app enables users to connect their car to their smartphone through a “Plug and Play” data dongle fitted to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port of the car. Once installed and connected with a smartphone via Bluetooth, the customers can experience advanced connected features such as trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, driving behavior and much more. The Connect app is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms and is available for download at Google Play Store and App Store respectively. The app offers multiple facilities such as trip tracking, fuel cost monitor, driving behaviour, location sharing, SOS call and service appointment.

As already mentioned, Volkswagen has also launched a new Lapiz Blue body colour for its Polo, Ameo and Vento cars. Apart from that, the new Polo and Vento get features like Moon stone coloured Radio surround trim, Glove box light, rear USB charging port, 16-inch Portago Gray Alloy wheels and more. The company has announced that the Connect edition will be available to customers at no additional cost.

Commenting on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that Volkswagen is transforming into a mobility provider with the aim to offer fully connected vehicle fleets. In India, with Volkswagen Connect and the recently launched ‘Digital Workplace’ experience, the company aims to completely digitalize the customer experience right from pre to post-purchase experiences. With Volkswagen Connect, customers are empowered to manage a host of services such as driving behavior analysis, trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, and other convenient features available on their fingertips.

Knapp further added that at Volkswagen, the customers have been at the centre of our business. Adding to the sportiness of the company's popular carlines, the new enhanced features along with dual front-side airbag on the Vento makes for an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers. He also added that with such unique offerings, it is company's endeavor to offer world-class services to all the customers.