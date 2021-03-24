Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Volkswagen has announced the arrival of Tiguan 5-seat in India and is gearing up for the launch of their Taigun compact SUV. Second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace have also been announced owing to the high demand for the two models.

Volkswagen India has confirmed that their fourth SUV in the Indian market would be the 5-seat version of Tiguan. With this, the German carmaker will have a total of four SUVs in the market – T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace, Taigun and Tiagun. This move is part of the company’s SUVW strategy, under which they plan to focus their efforts towards the growing SUV segment in India and capture 3 percent share in the market.

Volkswagen is also calling 2021 as the year of Taigun. The company had already showcased a pre-production version of Taigun at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is one of the vehicles under the company’s India 2.0 project. The Taigun is based on the MQB A0 IN platform which has been designed specifically for India. The compact-SUV will share this platform with its Czech cousin, Skoda Kushaq. Once launched, the Taigun will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and more. It will get a 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 113.4 hp and 175 Nm and a 1.5-litre engine that makes 148 hp and 250 Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed DSG unit. These are the same engine and transmission options that can be found on the Skoda Kushaq.

The company claims that 95 percent of the components for the Taigun will be sourced locally. It will provide the level of quality that people have to expect of Volkswagen cars and will also get a host of features and creature comforts. It could come equipped with features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, a fully digital MID, 6-airbags, sunroof, wireless charger and connected car technology. Addition of these features could mean that the Taigun might be a bit more expensive than the competition. Still, we expect the Taigun to sit between Rs 10-17 lakh (ex-shworoom), when launched.

The 5-seat version of the Tiguan will also make its way to Indian shores and come with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 187.7 hp and 250 Nm. It gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The 7-seater version is sold in India for Rs 34.2 lakh (ex-showroom) but the smaller iteration of the vehicle could fall below the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

According to the manufacturer, there has been a high demand for the Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace. The first batch sold very quickly and the company has allotted a second batch for these two vehicles. The T-Roc is being sold in India via the CBU route. It comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 148 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken up by a 7-speed DSG unit.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “2021 is an important year for the brand as we fulfill our promise of introducing four-new SUVs. We’ve been working relentlessly towards strengthening our existing offerings and our upcoming products, the Taigun and Tiguan will further enhance our presence in the Indian market. The customers’ demand for different body styles is on the rise and we look forward to contributing in meeting this growing demand in India with our strong, reliable and sustainable product strategy.”

