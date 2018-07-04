Volkswagen Beetle Electric coming soon: VW’s most iconic car to go silent!



The Volkswagen Beetle also known as the Bug, could well be the first car from Volkswagen’s existing line-up to bite the electric bullet. According to reports on Caranddriver.com the Bugs replacement is likely to be built on Volkswagen’s new MEB electric vehicle platform. It makes sense that the Beetle, one of Volkswagen’s most iconic cars, is the first of the existing line of Volkswagen cars to go the electric way for more than one reason. Aside from the fact, the Volkswagen Beetle was in many ways the car that resulted in the birth of Volkswagen, the Bug being on sale since the late 1940s the Beetle is one of the best-selling cars of all time.

The most recent Beetle however, with the front wheel drive format is a Far Cry from the cars’ “People‘s Car” origins, into something that is an oddly large two-door amalgamation between the Golf and the Jetta. A reset of this sort, might renew interest in the struggling brand and allow Volkswagen to carry their flag bearer into the future. This gets more interesting when you realize that the Beetle’s long time rival the Mini will also launch with an electric avatar in 2019.

The Beetle is likely to be among the 50 electric vehicles that Volkswagen had proposed to have on sale by 2025 across all of it’s brands at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show. Which means that it will follow the launch of the I.D. hatchback and a compact electric crossover. Interestingly, thanks to the MEB architecture on the soon to be silent Beetle, it is likely to go back to being a primarily rear-wheel drive compact car with it’s motor in the rear.

Reports on the internet also suggest that the electrified VW Bug might in fact be reborn in the shape of a four-door hatchback, especially when you consider that it is likely to share genetics with the I.D. hatch. Alongside the ID Buzz, an electric throwback to the VW Camper Van, the Volkswagen electric line up is starting to look positively exciting.