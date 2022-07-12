Volkswagen announces its monsoon camp, having additional discounts and offers

Monsoon Campaign is now live across all 120 service facilities in the country. Starting this week, the camp is available free of charge until July 31st.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars on Tuesday announced its Monsoon Campaign for its customers in India. This is an annual car care service initiative that will be available across the company’s 120 service facilities in India.

As part of the camp, the company intends to prepare and service the customers’ vehicles through its trained and qualified service professionals, who will perform a complimentary 40-point vehicle health checkup. Service professionals will inspect the vehicles for any needed maintenance and repairs, preventing future breakdowns.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The onset of the monsoon season brings its own challenges of tough driving conditions both for the driver and the vehicle itself. To ensure a hassle-free, smooth and safe driving journey, we, at Volkswagen India have introduced the ‘Monsoon Campaign’. As part of the campaign, a complimentary & thorough 40-point vehicle health check-up will keep the Volkswagen vehicle ready for any adventure while providing comfort, convenience and peace of mind ownership experience to our customers.”

As part of the monsoon campaign, Volkswagen India plans to offer attractive offers on its loyalty products such as Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP), and select Value-Added Services (VAS).