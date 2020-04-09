Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

The Volkswagen Ameo sold about 50,000 units during its life cycle whereas the Tiguan was a bit overpriced with respect to its competition.

Amid all-new vehicle launches back to back, so far this year, Volkswagen India has also discontinued few models. First up, all their diesel engines have had the lid shut on them. This includes the 2.0-litre as well as the 1.5-litre TDi engines. Now, the company has removed the Ameo and Tiguan from the official website. It is no secret that both the models were not high on a buyer’s list. The Tiguan was being produced in limited numbers but the Ameo was a mass market car. Last year, Volkswagen reported that they sold more than 50,000 Ameo units collectively since launch. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sells approximately 12,000 units every month.

At launch in 2016, the Ameo was a feature-rich car. There were things like auto headlights, rain sensing wipers and the like. Volkswagen also provided the requisite space in the cabin while working in the sub-4m restriction. There was also a choice of two engines – a petrol and one diesel. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol made 73hp/110Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel produced 108hp/250Nm. The petrol came in just a 5-speed manual guise while the diesel was also available with a 7-speed DSG. This petrol engine though was replaced in early 2019 with the 1.0-litre MPI. Dual airbags and ABS were standard at launch, a first for the segment.

As for the Tiguan, the SUV was launched in 2017. It came in two trims and both were powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine used to make 147hp and 330Nm. A 7-speed DSG was standard fare. The Tiguan was quite a feature-loaded car. Unfortunately the price was a tad high and considering the competition was with the Tucson and Compass, the Volkswagen’s price put it in the Endeavour and Fortuner territory. This was perhaps one of the reasons the Tiguan didn’t fly off the shelf.

Let’s talk about the replacements of these vehicles. The Ameo might not have a replacement or possibly one that will happen post the all-new India-specific Polo launch. This is expected to happen post 2022. As for the Tiguan, there is the AllSpace model operating right in the Fortuner territory now. VW, at a later stage might bring in the diesel Tiguan back or continue with the 2.0-litre TSI engine. There is also the T-Roc SUV that was launched recently and will fill the Tiguan’s shoes for now.

