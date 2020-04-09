Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

The Volkswagen Ameo sold about 50,000 units during its life cycle whereas the Tiguan was a bit overpriced with respect to its competition.

By:Published: April 9, 2020 11:59:03 AM

Amid all-new vehicle launches back to back, so far this year, Volkswagen India has also discontinued few models. First up, all their diesel engines have had the lid shut on them. This includes the 2.0-litre as well as the 1.5-litre TDi engines. Now, the company has removed the Ameo and Tiguan from the official website. It is no secret that both the models were not high on a buyer’s list. The Tiguan was being produced in limited numbers but the Ameo was a mass market car. Last year, Volkswagen reported that they sold more than 50,000 Ameo units collectively since launch. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sells approximately 12,000 units every month.

At launch in 2016, the Ameo was a feature-rich car. There were things like auto headlights, rain sensing wipers and the like. Volkswagen also provided the requisite space in the cabin while working in the sub-4m restriction. There was also a choice of two engines – a petrol and one diesel. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol made 73hp/110Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel produced 108hp/250Nm. The petrol came in just a 5-speed manual guise while the diesel was also available with a 7-speed DSG. This petrol engine though was replaced in early 2019 with the 1.0-litre MPI. Dual airbags and ABS were standard at launch, a first for the segment.

As for the Tiguan, the SUV was launched in 2017. It came in two trims and both were powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine used to make 147hp and 330Nm. A 7-speed DSG was standard fare. The Tiguan was quite a feature-loaded car. Unfortunately the price was a tad high and considering the competition was with the Tucson and Compass, the Volkswagen’s price put it in the Endeavour and Fortuner territory. This was perhaps one of the reasons the Tiguan didn’t fly off the shelf.

Let’s talk about the replacements of these vehicles. The Ameo might not have a replacement or possibly one that will happen post the all-new India-specific Polo launch. This is expected to happen post 2022. As for the Tiguan, there is the AllSpace model operating right in the Fortuner territory now. VW, at a later stage might bring in the diesel Tiguan back or continue with the 2.0-litre TSI engine. There is also the T-Roc SUV that was launched recently and will fill the Tiguan’s shoes for now.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Why the popular Audi Q3 and A3 sedan have been discontinued from India

Why the popular Audi Q3 and A3 sedan have been discontinued from India

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!