Volkswagen Ameo 1.0 Pace launched in India at price of Rs 6.10 lakh: Here’s everything you need to know about more fuel efficient Ameo

Volkswagen has launched the 1.0 litre-petrol version of the Ameo, called the Ameo Pace at a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh in India.This comes after Volkswagen recently launched a 1.0-litre petrol engine option for the Polo, the shift to the smaller engines probably comes as a measure to appeal to the more mileage friendly audience that might otherwise opt for the more fuel-efficient options from the South East Asian manufacturers.

The new 1.0-litre motor is a 999cc, three-cylinder unit delivering 76hp at 6,200rpm and 95 Nm torque at 3,000-4,300rpm, and it replaces the 75hp, 1.2-litre motor. According to Volkswagen the new engine is said to be BS-VI emission norms ready and is likely to be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Considering that this engine is down on power, the DSG automatic gearbox that is usually present on the Ameo has been given a miss on the Ameo Pace. Although the big 1.5-litre diesel with DSG for the Ameo is still available. Volkswagen Ameo Pace, like the Volkswagen Polo Pace, is based on the mid-spec Comfortline variant but comes with unique bits like a faux carbon-fibre spoiler, black outside mirrors, alloy wheels and cruise control. The Ameo Pace has been priced at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ameo Pace will take on the likes of the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire. The strange thing is that while the Ameo Pace is running the smallest motor when compared to the competition, it will not make much less power from its petrol motor. Like the Volkswagen Ameo/ Polo Pace, the Vento also got a Sports edition early And all of these cars were made available with certain additional features without any changes in the price.

Now downsizing seems to be the order of the day for Volkswagen, who not hiding a revised strategy to further expand into the Indian market. With the offer of German quality products and now added fuel efficiency like the Polo or the Ameo Pace might just have a slight advantage over the rest of the competition.