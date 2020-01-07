Volkswagen readying 1.0-litre turbo petrol BS-VI engine for India: New Polo and Vento to get it first

Volkswagen India introduced the 1.0-litre MPI engine in the Polo in 2018. However, the 1.2-litre GT TSI is the one that sells more in numbers and inarguably finds favour with the fairer sex because it comes with an auto transmission. However, the engine is expensive and since it is imported, has a fair bit of high-end tech. However, Express Drives has now learnt that Volkswagen is readying a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine for the Indian market. This engine is BS-VI compliant and is currently undergoing tests. So, if you happen to see any Vento or Polo in camouflage around Pune, these are most likely running the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Current Polo 1.2 TSI engine image used for reference

This 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will be in the same state of tune as the 1.2-litre TSI. This in short means a power output of 105hp while the torque will be 170Nm. There will also be a slightly detuned version that makes around 90hp of power and 130Nm. Needless to say, this engine will be available with the regular Polo while the former with an automatic will be reserved for the GT TSI trims. The manual Polos will get a new 5-speed transmission to handle the additional torque on offer. Volkswagen will discontinue the diesel motor given the global mandate for the group. The aforementioned petrol engine will also be shared with Skoda India, thereby enabling economies of scale. Currently, the 1.2-litre TSI remains the sole property of VW cars in India. A CNG version is also being thought of, however how it responds to a turbo engine is currently being studied.

A source tells us that the new 1.0-litre engine however feels a bit strained when compared with the 1.2-litre. No replacement for displacement, eh! We will though reserve our comments when we actually get to experiencing this motor. At present, Volkswagen is tight-lipped about its engine plans for the Indian market and we believe a big announcement closer to the expo or at the venue is on the cards.