Vladimir Putin’s Kortezh Limo: A Russian-made Super-limo with 592 hp with inputs from Porsche and Bosch!

The Project Kortezh aka the almost top-secret project underway in Russia to build a specialized one-of-a-kind Limo for the Russian president Vladimir Putin is officially complete. Recent reports on RT emerged a few weeks ago, saying that the vehicle has already completed crash test returning “better-than-expected results”, indicating that an inaugural ride was happening soon. The Kortezh Limo has been. jointly developed between Porsche and Bosch in conjunction with Moscow-based Central Scientific Research Automobile & Engine Institute (NAMI).

At the turn of the 20th century, Lenin’s prefered choice of Rolls-Royce’ was marked by 8 uniquely developed including one with tank-tracks at the rear wheels (known as a half-track) Stalin started out with 1937 Packard Super 12, but then ditched them in for a locally made armored limo, making his crew create the ZIS-110 by reverse engineering various parts from Packards. They called them the ZILS until the fall of the Soviet Union led Russia switch to Mercedes-Benz in 1991. Until now, when the Putin led Russia is attempting to turn back the trend by creating its own presidential state car, which could spawn a wide family of locally made SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles.

From what we know the Project Kortezh limo is powered by a downsized 4.4-liter version of Porsche's old 4.6-liter with forced induction to make up for the lack of cubic capacity. Claimed power figures say that the Kortezh could make 592 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque, mated to a Russian-developed nine-speed auto. NAMI is also working on its own 6.6-liter V12, although that might be included on the car at a later date. Given that Federal Security Service responsible for Putin’s logistics have already received 14 Kortezh Limousines. One of which Putin took out for an inaugural spin today according to reports on the Moscow Times. And while this may sound petty for a Presidential Office, this also means that Putin’s Kortezh is ready ahead of Trump's new Limo which is due to debut in the coming weeks.

Image Source: Moscow Times, Road&Track