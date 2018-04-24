Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury SUV unveiled: All-electric, 750 hp and a built-in tea kettle

Mercedes-Benz has officially taken the wraps off the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury at the ongoing Beijing Auto Show 2018. The Ultimate Luxury has a unique design that blends a high-end saloon and an SUV, following the philosophy of Sensual Purity. The object of this design style, as Mercedes puts it, is to combine the comfort and strength of both the body styles, that include raised seating position and the athletic looks. It is an all-electric vehicle with four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors and fully variable all-wheel drive.

The front end of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is marked by a new chrome-plated radiator grille design, which debuted with the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 in 2016. The grille dominates the front view of the car, with the low-profile front headlamps with three lamp units. It gets continuous trim strip extending from the split bonnet across the roof through to the rear end.

The process of designing the Vision Ultimate Luxury was to ultimately transfer the familiar three-box design – bonnet, passenger compartment and boot – to an SUV-like architecture. It gets an upright C-pillar and long, forward-sloping bonnet. The muscular volume of the flank is accentuated by a long wheelbase and short rear overhangs. The overall appearance is rounded off by 24-inch turbine-look wheels.

On the inside, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury SUV is a combination of 'high-level sportiness and luxurious spaciousness'. There is an extensive usage of high-grade materials and contrast colour compositions. The colours employed are typical of the brand, such as rosé gold, crystal white and pearl grey.

The cabin design of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury SUV has been concentrated on the comfort of rear passengers as it is primarily intended to be chauffeur-driven. The wide centre console extends through to the rear. It is equipped with an integral, heated tray with teapot and cups, allowing exquisite tea-drinking enjoyment while on the road. The philosophy of tea plays a key role in bringing body and mind into balance while discovering the path to inner calm and vitality.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is conceived as an electric car. Thanks to its four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors, it offers fully variable all-wheel drive. The output from the powertrain is 750 hp. The flat underfloor battery has a usable capacity of around 80 kWh, producing an NEDC range of over 500 kilometres. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The fast-charging function is also convenient: thanks to DC charging based on the CCS standard, the system allows a charging capacity of up to 350 kW. In just five minutes, enough power can be charged to achieve an additional range of around 100 kilometres.

The battery can be charged by cable at public charging stations, conventional domestic socket outlets or, even more conveniently, by induction. The charging current is contactlessly transmitted by an electromagnetic field below the car.