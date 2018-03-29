Virat Kohli’s car collection gets a Bentley Continental GT! : Five Audis, a Bentley but all from Volkswagen

Virat Kohli is popular for three things - he is the captain of the Indian cricket team, he's married to a Bollywood heartthrob Anushka Sharma and his tremendous love for Audi cars. Now though, Mr. Kohli seems to have shifted interest from the German manufacturer to a British one with his new Bentley Continental GT. Virat Kohli's collection has had an Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition, Audi R8 V10, Audi A8L W12 Quattro, Audi S6, Audi Q7 4.2 TDI, Toyota Fortuner and a Renault Duster. His latest addition, the Bentley Continental GT is a luxurious and fast machine and we bet Virat will love it. Virat Kohli happens to be a brand ambassador for Audi and owns quite many of them, but even with the Bentley, six of his cars are from the Volkswagen Group.

There had, in fact, been speculations over Virat Kohli waiting for his Bentley Continental GT. He received it not very long ago in Delhi and has also been spotted driving it on the roads of Delhi, with the recent spotting being at the airport.

According to a Cartoq report, Virat Kohli's new Bentley Continental GT is apparently named in his brother's name, Vikas Kohli, and Virat is the second owner. The Continental GT is a pre-owned vehicle.

Bentley Continental GT comes in four variants and is available with two engine options in India - a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 500 bhp and 660 Nm, and a higher powered version of this engine produces a maximum of 521 bhp and 680 Nm. There is a higher spec 6.0-litre petrol engine available as well, that puts out a maximum of 567 bhp and 700 Nm.

The most powerful version of the Bentley Continental GT produces a maximum of 626 bhp and 820 Nm. The Bentley Continental GT range starts at Rs 3.58 crore and goes up to Rs 3.84 crore.