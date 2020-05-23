Virat Kohli’s brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Porsche Panamera Turbo is properly quick. It has lapped the Nürburgring in the past in 7 minutes and 38 seconds. And now, Vikas Kohli, Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli's brother, will have one of these sitting in his garage.

By:Updated: May 23, 2020 12:41:53 PM

The automotive industry in India is inching closer to normalcy as we accept to live with the pandemic for the coming months, resuming limited production and opening dealerships. The latest manufacturer added to the list those which have opened vehicle dealerships is Porsche and the very first delivery has concluded. A brand new Porsche Panamera Turbo found a new home with Vikas Kohli – Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli’s brother.

The delivery of the Panamera Turbo was made at Porsche’s centre in Delhi/NCR. The swanky black sportscar which can seat four is priced at upwards of Rs 2.21 crore (ex-showroom).

The Panamera Turbo is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 550 hp at 5,750 rpm. It comes with an all-wheel-drive system paired with an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Porsche offers four driving modes – Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. It packs 30 HP more than its predecessor, is now also more fuel-efficient and emits lesser emissions as well. All this and it can do 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The sleek-looking Panamera Turbo boasts a long list of exterior and interior features. It gets LED headlamps with four-spot DRLs, LED tail lamps with four-spot brake lights, an extending rear spoiler, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist with turn assist, lane keep assist, park assist, surround-view camera, panoramic sunroof, 12-inch touchscreen display, two 10-inch removable entertainment units for rear passengers, 14-way power seats, rear-seat heating, all-seat massage functionality (upon request) and access to the Internet through WLAN router of Connected Plus module.

Also read: Porsche looking to enter pre-owned car business in India: Here’s what to expect!

The Panamera Turbo is properly quick. It has lapped the Nürburgring in the past in seven minutes and 38 seconds. It gets a host of drive controls like air suspension with three-chamber technology, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control System with Torque Vectoring Plus, 4D chassis control system and rear axle steering. T

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May