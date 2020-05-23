Virat Kohli’s brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Porsche Panamera Turbo is properly quick. It has lapped the Nürburgring in the past in 7 minutes and 38 seconds. And now, Vikas Kohli, Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli's brother, will have one of these sitting in his garage.

The automotive industry in India is inching closer to normalcy as we accept to live with the pandemic for the coming months, resuming limited production and opening dealerships. The latest manufacturer added to the list those which have opened vehicle dealerships is Porsche and the very first delivery has concluded. A brand new Porsche Panamera Turbo found a new home with Vikas Kohli – Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli’s brother.

The delivery of the Panamera Turbo was made at Porsche’s centre in Delhi/NCR. The swanky black sportscar which can seat four is priced at upwards of Rs 2.21 crore (ex-showroom).

The Panamera Turbo is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 550 hp at 5,750 rpm. It comes with an all-wheel-drive system paired with an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Porsche offers four driving modes – Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. It packs 30 HP more than its predecessor, is now also more fuel-efficient and emits lesser emissions as well. All this and it can do 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The sleek-looking Panamera Turbo boasts a long list of exterior and interior features. It gets LED headlamps with four-spot DRLs, LED tail lamps with four-spot brake lights, an extending rear spoiler, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist with turn assist, lane keep assist, park assist, surround-view camera, panoramic sunroof, 12-inch touchscreen display, two 10-inch removable entertainment units for rear passengers, 14-way power seats, rear-seat heating, all-seat massage functionality (upon request) and access to the Internet through WLAN router of Connected Plus module.

Also read: Porsche looking to enter pre-owned car business in India: Here’s what to expect!

The Panamera Turbo is properly quick. It has lapped the Nürburgring in the past in seven minutes and 38 seconds. It gets a host of drive controls like air suspension with three-chamber technology, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control System with Torque Vectoring Plus, 4D chassis control system and rear axle steering. T

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.