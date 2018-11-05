Virat Kohli birthday: Audi fan boy’s car collection

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 30th birthday today and we would wish him nothing but the best of wishes. As per the age-old tradition, we'll celebrate the celebrity's birthday but not with balloons and streamers – we'll list the car's in their collection. With Virat Kohli though, the list is just that much more interesting. It is a known fact, Kohli is an Audi fanboy. And well, there also the small detail of him being a brand ambassador for Audi India. So, here goes:

Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition: Mr Kohli happens to have two R8s in his garage, and one of them is currently the most powerful limited edition R8. Like the V10 R8, the R8 LMX is also powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine but is tuned to produce 570 bhp and 540 Nm. With great power, comes a greater price tag. The R8 LMX would've set him back about Rs 2.97 crore.

Audi R8 V10: The R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 517 hp for 530 Nm, paired to a 7-speed twin clutch DSG automatic transmission gearbox along with Quattro. The car bears a heavy price tag of Rs 2 crore.

Audi A8L W12 Quattro: A flagship sedan in Kohli's collection is the Audi A8L W12 Quattro. Priced at Rs 1.87 crore, the A8L is a long wheelbase version of the A8 and is powered by a 6.3-litre engine that makes 494 hp and 625 Nm of torque.

Virat Kohli’s car collection gets a Bentley Continental GT! : Five Audis, a Bentley but all from Volkswagen

Audi S6: A performance version of the A6 sedan, the S6 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with twin turbochargers that delivers 420 hp and a peak torque of 550 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed twin clutch automatic transmission. The S6 is priced at Rs 95.25 lakh.

Audi Q7 4.2 TDI: Known to the champ's favourite car that he is seen in a lot, Audi Q7 is a premium SUV that is powered by a 4.2-litre V8 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, along with Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It is priced at Rs 87.7 lakh.

The smallest car in Mr Kohli's collection came as a present.

Toyota Fortuner and Renault Duster: The Fortuner was presented Kohli as a gift from Toyota when the cricket celebrity signed an endorsement deal with the Japanese carmaker. The smallest car in his garage is the Renault Duster. It was awarded to Kolhi for his outstanding performance in one-day series held in Sri Lanka in the year 2012. He won the “Man of the Series” award for this tournament.