Virat Kohli Birthday: Audi fanboy’s car collection has two R8s and this common man’s SUV

'For he's a jolly good fellow... and so say all of us.' One of the most popular inspirations for the young generation in India, Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday this year. And as is with great traditions, we'll list the cars that the man owns for the sole reason that he has a collection worth drooling over. It is a known fact that Kohli is an Audi fanboy with several four-ringed cars in his garage. And, there's the small detail that he is also a brand ambassador for Audi India. So, here goes:

Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition: One of the two R8s in Kohli's garage, the R8 LMX Limited Edition is the most powerful R8. It is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that makes 570 bhp. With great power, comes a greater price tag. The R8 LMX would've set him back about Rs 2.97 crore.

Audi R8 V10 Plus: Powered by the same engine as the LMX, the V10 on this one puts out 517 bhp and is paired with a seven-speed twin clutch DSG transmission. It is priced at about Rs 2 crore.

Audi A8L W12 Quattro: A flagship sedan in Kohli's collection is the Audi A8L W12 Quattro. Priced at Rs 1.87 crore, the A8L is a long-wheelbase version of the A8 and is powered by a 6.3-litre engine that makes 494 hp and 625 Nm of torque.

Audi S6: A performance version of the A6 sedan, the S6 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with twin turbochargers that delivers 420 hp and a peak torque of 550 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed twin clutch automatic transmission. The S6 is priced at Rs 95.25 lakh.

Audi Q7 4.2 TDI: Known to the champ's favourite car that he is seen in a lot, Audi Q7 is a premium SUV that is powered by a 4.2-litre V8 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, along with Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It is priced at Rs 87.7 lakh.

Virat Kohli’s former Audi R8’s present condition will leave you heartbroken! Check Images

Bentley Continental GT: In March last year, there were reports that Virat Kohli has added a Continental GT to his collection. If he has, we're sure he's had a great time driving around in it. We're not sure which one's Mr Kohli got, but the most powerful version of the Continental GT puts out 626 bhp. Prices start at Rs 3.58 crore and go up to Rs 3.84 crore.

Toyota Fortuner and Renault Duster: The Fortuner was presented Kohli as a gift from Toyota when the cricket celebrity signed an endorsement deal with the Japanese carmaker. The smallest car in his garage is the Renault Duster. It was awarded to Kohli for his outstanding performance in one-day series held in Sri Lanka in the year 2012. He won the “Man of the Series” award for this tournament.